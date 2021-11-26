The Robbinsdale City Council is seeking feedback on proposed changes to its crime-free housing ordinance following a one-year moratorium. The council was set to vote on staff-recommended changes to the policy after the moratorium, but opted to delay the vote until early next year.
The Robbinsdale City Council is considering removing a requirement that lease agreements must include a crime-free/drug-free housing addendum, and that a tenant must be evicted by a property owner if a certain threshold of nuisance calls is reached.
City staff believe the changes will shift the focus of the policy to property owners instead of tenants. If calls to the property are not adequately addressed, a hearing will be conducted by the Robbinsdale City Council which could result in several actions, including rental license termination.
Opponents to the changes believe the new rules would still end in eviction for the tenant, and wonder whether the city should have the policy at all.
Submit comments to the City Clerk Dustin Leslie via email at dleslie@ci.robbinsdale.mn.us. Comments may also be mailed or dropped off at City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., Robbinsdale. More information at robbinsdalemn.com/rental.update.
