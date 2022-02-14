Officials from the Robbinsdale Area School district are sharing their thoughts on the aftermath of the Feb. 1 shooting at South Education Center in Richfield. Board Member Sam Sant and Superintendent David Engstrom both spoke about the incident and the steps they were taking to assist at the Robbinsdale School Board’s Feb. 7 regular meeting.

Intermediate District 287 offers specialty programming to 11 school districts in the west metro, including the Hopkins and Robbinsdale School Districts.

“I must admit when I first heard that a situation was developing that day, I actually experienced relief the moment when I was informed that no students from the Robbinsdale School District had been placed at the South Education campus in Richfield,” said Engstrom. “But that relief really turned to grief when we learned that a student’s life had been lost.”

Engstrom said the district’s thoughts were with the students and staff at the school campus, as well as the victims’ families and friends. He said District 281 had offered crisis and communication support to the affected district’s superintendent and staff in the interim.

Two Minneapolis teenagers have been charged in the shooting, which killed 15-year-old student Jahmari Rice and left a 17-year-old student critically injured.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder, and additional charges for the attempted murder of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old who was not injured.

Sant, who serves on the school board for Intermediate School District 287, reviewed details of the incident and noted there were ways to donate to the families of the victims. He said the Richfield school needed of support.

“The social-emotional needs are very strong right now,” he said. “My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

