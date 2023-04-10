At Robbinsdale Area Schools, 102 positions are currently open. On April 4, the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors received the first human resources staffing report from Amy O’Hern, the district’s executive director of human resources.
Using data collected from July 1 through March 24, O’Hern explained the district’s staffing situation and fielded questions. According to the report, 454 staff members have been hired and 136 have left the district in that time. Of those leaving, 104 have resigned.
“We do ask for feedback,” O’Hern said of the turnover.
Optional exit interviews and Google forms are in place to try to understand the reasons employees are leaving the district, though they are underutilized. O’Hern said during the current school year, one person of the 104 has reached out to her for an interview upon leaving.
“Can we be more proactive than that?” School Board Director Sharon Brooks-Green asked O’Hern.
School Board Director Kim Holmes asked about “stay-put” interviews, to be conducted with those staff members who are not leaving. O’Hern said “stay-put” interviews had begun in January and data from staff who are not leaving would soon be available.
School Board Director ReNae Bowman shared that in her experience in the corporate world, exit interviews were mandatory.
School Board Director Helen Bassett suggested connecting with the principal of each school to identify employees who might be struggling before they quit.
Attracting diversity in the district workforce
Brooks-Green asked what human resources was doing to recruit and retain Black staff.
“We need to do better,” O’Hern said in response.
O’Hern did not identify specifics regarding how the schools were focusing on the needs of Black staff members.
Bowman spoke about potentially working with Markus Flynn of Black Men Teach. The organization has a focus on staffing schools with diverse employees.
Bowman said the district had recently applied to work with Black Men Teach but had been turned down. Bassett and Superintendent David Engstrom each confirmed the district had been in contact with Flynn, had applied and been denied, and that the district needed to do more to improve equity projects before partnering with Black Men Teach.
Bowman suggested inviting Flynn to speak to the board about specific equity changes needed in the district.
Bowman and School Board Director Caroline Long emphasized that a focus should not be put on hiring, but retention, specifically non-white teachers.
“As an educator of color myself I need to have a trusted relationship with somebody before I’m gonna sit and tell you what the issues are,” Long said. “Sometimes, my pitfalls are the administration and their bias. Sometimes my pitfalls are my colleagues and their bias. I’m not just going to tell that to any stranger or any third-party person. So I’m also wondering, in the district, where are your affinity groups?”
O’Hern said the district has a mentorship program for licensed staff, however, because only 7% of licensed staff in the district are non-white, the mentorship program is made up predominantly of white employees at this time.
