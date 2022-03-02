Two Lakeview Elementary students walk hand-in-hand in the falling snow to their Robbinsdale school Jan. 19, 2021. Due to changing pandemic restrictions, it was the students’ first day physically in the school since the school year began.
The Robbinsdale School District has announced that beginning tomorrow, March 3, face covering requirements will be dropped for those navigating district buildings, riding a bus or attending district-related events. This includes students, staff, and visitors.
A district communication published this morning counted new safety guidance and decreased local COVID-19 rates as rationale for the decision. The communication was signed by Superintendent David Engstrom.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a sharp reduction in positive cases of COVID-19 in our schools and in the community,” Engstrom wrote. “With that decline, coupled with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), face coverings and masks will now be optional across Robbinsdale Area Schools.”
The announcement continued that mask wearing would remain an option for students, staff and visitors that preferred it, and the requirement could be reinstated should local COVID-19 rates surge. All other COVID-19 procedures, like quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure, remain in place. Those with a positive case will be required to report it to the district and wear a mask for 10 days after they are tested or show symptoms.
Those without access to masks and COVID-19 testing kits would still be able to get them at schools and other district sites.
The announcement continued that despite the relaxed measure, COVID-19 remained “serious.”
“We should do what we can to prevent community spread, especially to protect those among us who are most vulnerable,” Engstrom wrote. “We continue to recommend that people continue to get vaccinated and use face coverings while indoors and in group settings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.