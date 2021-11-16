Aileen White knows a cup of coffee can’t fix everything, but it can help.
The Plymouth woman and mother of three now-graduated Robbinsdale Area Schools students had been following the events of the district’s bus driver shortage closely. She heard the frustration from parents whose children were experiencing long waits at the bus stop, and of the 1,4000 students who were offered no transportation at all. She also felt for the drivers, a few of whom spoke candidly about their own frustrations on social media and at school board meetings.
“Drivers are an island, often the only adult on the bus, transporting students to and from school: drivers who have gone unsupported from dispatch as they navigate new routes, drivers who are trying their best in an environment where they hear the community is upset with district transportation,” White said. “Even though they know this is not directed at them, they feel it.”
To show her support for those drivers that continued to show up despite a challenging workplace, she started a conversation with Amber Walker, a manager at the Caribou Coffee near the corner of 42nd and Winnetka avenues in New Hope.
“I had seen a post – on a coffee page, no less – about ‘suspended coffees’ where individuals would purchase an additional coffee with their purchase, and allocate the second to ‘suspended,’” White said. “I asked the staff about my crazy idea and if it was doable.”
Walker, who had done similar campaigns before, knew what to do.
“(Bus drivers) play a vital role in our community and have had the difficult task of adjusting just as hard to the times as many of us have,” said Walker in a written statement. “I was more than happy to pledge my support and bring our team in on the plan.”
The store manager at the 36th Avenue and Highway 169 Caribou, David Parker, was also looped into the campaign.
Last week, the two stores officially began using a gift card to offer free drinks to Robbinsdale School bus drivers. To be eligible, drivers must be working that day and show their badge as identification. If funds on the card are available, they can be used to purchase one drink for the driver.
A community campaign
One week into the campaign, both managers confirmed the gift card was already being used by drivers.
White, a caffeine fan and regular at both stores, hopes the campaign lasts as long as possible. When funds are not available, drivers will no longer be able to use the gift card. To keep the campaign going, she will need the help of the community to make contributions of any size when they visit the stores. Customers can contribute by telling the barista at the counter that they would like to add funds to the Robbinsdale Schools bus driver gift card.
Parker said he is happy to be able to help and “spread some caffeinated cheer.”
“The contributors to this gesture want our Robbinsdale drivers to know the community sees you, and we appreciate you showing up each and every day that you can,” White said.
