The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors voted Jan. 24 to give district bus provider Durham School Services another two-year contract, despite challenges during the 2021-2022 school year that included several canceled bus routes requiring families to find their own transportation.

The contract includes a series of raises for drivers, one of which will be applied retroactively to all general education routes completed since Aug. 1, 2022. Also approved was a $652,058.82 settlement, to be paid to the district.

