RS11nw_board_1.JPG

Director Kim Holmes asks the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors for a private meeting to discuss allegations. The motion to host the session was split 3-3 and failed to get a majority vote.

 Video still

At the May 1 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors meeting, Director Kim Holmes asked for a motion to schedule a closed session. Per agenda documents, the session was “pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 13D.05 subdivisions 2 (4) (b) to discuss as a Board preliminary considerations of allegations.”

Though the agenda language was intentionally vague, Director ReNae Bowman described the allegations as “an issue concerning treatment of a new board member.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments