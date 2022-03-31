With four open seats on the fall 2022 ballot, the Robbinsdale Area School Board agreed March 28 to consider conducting a primary election. The decision came after pressure from Board Member Michael Herring, who believed the fall election would benefit from a primary.
“There’s been a lot of turmoil and I think there’s going to be a lot of candidates stepping forward,” Herring said. “And I think it’s important that they get the opportunity to get out and reach out to our community and see who can get the most momentum behind them.”
The issue was brought forward at the meeting as a non-action item for discussion only. The board had previously discussed it at a March 7 work session.
To primary or not to primary?
Karylanne Marchand, the district’s election clerk, said since 1993, seven of the district’s elections had featured enough candidates on the ballot that could have triggered a primary.
“(This year) if eight or fewer people were to file, those names would automatically go to the general election and we would not have a primary,” Marchand told the board. “If nine or more file it would opt us into a primary election and we would go from there.”
She added that a single primary is expected to cost between $8,000 and $10,000 to pay for ballots, legal fees and newspaper legal notices.
To establish the primary system in time for the May filing period, Marchand the board would need to reach a consensus by April 15. The closest meeting date before the deadline is the board’s April 5 business meeting. That meeting was conducted after this edition went to press.
Opinions from the board
Board Chair Helen Bassett said there had been some questioning as to why the board was considering a primary. She said upon learning of the logistics of the primary system, there was an agreement to formally consider the issue, particularly with newer board members, “for transparency’s sake.”
Two board members were in support of putting the issue to a vote: Herring and Sharon Brooks Green.
Herring said he “felt strongly” that the district should opt-in to a primary system.
“I think it gives more time to vet our candidates,” Herring said. “I think waiting until August to find out who the candidates are, when it’s four open seats, lets people get to know their candidates so much better to feel comfortable in who they’re voting for.”
He added his appreciation that if the district opted in and a primary was not needed this fall, it would be able to revert to the traditional election process.
Brooks Green said she would support considering the measure “not just for myself, but because the community has asked for it.”
She continued: “They mentioned it in listening session, and I think it’s important we listen to them.”
Bassett said she would have the issue added to the April 5 business meeting agenda when she and officials met to set that agenda. Herring then moved the item to be placed on the April 5 agenda, in the interest of guaranteeing the item was added to the agenda. Bassett asked Herring to remove his motion to honor Superintendent David Engstrom’s advisory to not take votes on non-action items.
“I just really want to respect the structure that the superintendent has asked us to support,” Bassett said.
After some discussion, Herring appeared to be satisfied that the item would be put on the agenda without formal approval and withdrew his motion.
