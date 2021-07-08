The Robbinsdale Police Department is planning a sweet reward for children on bikes wearing proper safety equipment this season. All summer, officers will be on the lookout for children wearing helmets, and offering vouchers for a free Dairy Queen ice cream cone to those they find.

The “I Got Caught” program is sponsored by AAA. Up to 100,000 children across the state will be given the vouchers this summer. Children on bikes, scooters, skateboards and in-line skates will be eligible for the voucher.

