The Blue Line light rail extension project team took another step forward in the planning process Dec. 13, with the release of its Draft Route Modification Report. The report is the next phase in the light rail expansion from Target Field station in Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park via County Road 81 through Crystal and Robbinsdale. The report reflected the community response to an initial route recommendation made earlier this year.
On the same day the report was released, Blue Line project engineers met with the Robbinsdale City Council in a nearly three-hour work session. In the session, the engineers discussed updated route details and report findings as it related to the route through Robbinsdale.
Early in the session, Senior County Administrator Dan Soler offered a disclaimer that the engineers’ goal of the evening was not to persuade the council.
“My job tonight – I just want to be clear – is not necessarily to convince you, as a council, that this is the best spot for LRT or this is where it should go, but to answer questions and provide information about what we’ve determined, so that decision-making can move forward at the best route possible,” Soler said.
The Robbinsdale City council has been, at best, lukewarm about the proposal since the route shifted from West Broadway to County Road 81 in summer 2020. Previous points raised by councilmembers include the safety of at-grade, center-running light rail for motorists and pedestrians, specifically at Robbinsdale’s County Road 81 intersections, and what multiple years of construction would do to the businesses within the city’s downtown area along West Broadway. Robbinsdale officials have also wondered whether negotiations with Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railways, whose railroad right-of-way was needed to construct light rail on the old route, were adequate given the investment by the county, corridor cities and local business coalitions.
The Robbinsdale City Council is currently drafting a letter addressed to BNSF owner Warren Buffett, appealing to the Berkshire Hathaway CEO to work with them on the stalled negotiations. The council is unanimously supportive of the letter.
Soler said the project office was aware of the letter.
“While that can be going on, we, as a project team, our directive is to determine a route in area three, which is in Minneapolis, and then to determine the conditions regarding building LRT in Crystal and Robbinsdale along Highway 81,” he said.
Stations, park and ride update
The project team presented the route intersection by intersection in Robbinsdale, beginning with the proposed station at North Memorial Health Hospital and ending at the Robbinsdale-Crystal border.
Soler displayed two possibilities of the North Memorial station, one if the light rail links to West Broadway in north Minneapolis and the second if the link is along Lowry Avenue. Both featured an elevated station. Soler confirmed that the possibility of building the light rail above the middle of the West Broadway bridges had been scrapped due to the difficulty of construction. He said the hospital and the Minneapolis Park Board liked the West Broadway station design due to its more direct connection to the hospital (instead of the parking ramp) and the Grand Rounds Trail.
Soler presented a second station just south of the 40th Avenue and County Road 81 intersection, with a proposed park and ride lot at the current Elim Church lot. Another option was a station just south of 41st Avenue with a park and ride at Robbin Center. Soler believed a station at 40th would be “a better fit” in terms of proximity to downtown and service to Robbinsdale’s higher-density housing.
Soler said the county was aware of plans for the Elim property to be sold, possibly for multi-family housing. Depending on those plans, the park and ride location was subject to change.
Mayor Bill Blonigan asked if it was in the county’s interest to attempt to purchase the property now rather than later. Soler said while funds were available, the county was unable to purchase the property unless Elim was exclusively interested in a county sale at fair market value.
“We don’t know that we need this site,” Soler explained. “We cannot condemn property and buy right-of-way before we redo the environmental process, so we would have to have a willing seller.”
Soler also reviewed what light rail would look like if it ran along a side of County Road 81 instead of the middle, on request from Councilmember Tyler Kline. The project office had reservations with side-running because it would result in the closing off of all intersections without a stoplight on whichever “side” the rail was built on. It also presented some potential safety hazards due to motorists’ comfort with taking a lawful right turn regardless of what color a stoplight is.
BNSF negotiations recap
During a question-and-answer portion of the work session, the conversation again flipped to the stalled negotiations with BNSF.
A member of the audience asked why the county was unable to bargain with BNSF as costs of the southwest light rail extension continued to skyrocket beyond the budget. Soler said the cost of the southwest line continued to be “a huge issue” for the county, but disagreed that negotiations with BNSF had ended due to finances.
“BNSF has never asked for money,” said Soler, adding the railroad had told the county to not make offers as they were uninterested in selling.
Upon further questioning, Soler recounted that the county had been “getting leery” of the cost of sharing the corridor, which would likely require the construction of an expensive “crash wall.” The county had hired a consultant to see if the entire rail subdivision could be purchased, and the railroad portion could be phased out and become a bike trail. BNSF refused to consider the idea, and a meeting between the rail officials and Governor Tim Walz had the same result.
It was then that the county began considering to scrap the extension entirely of consider a new route, Soler concluded. Councilmember Pat Backen pressed whether it made sense to have someone “reach out, and have a beer with somebody” from the BNSF side.
“That’s not a question for me,” said Soler, adding that it was the Met Council chair and Hennepin County Board who could make those decisions.
The Robbinsdale work session may be viewed in full at bit.ly/3EUnI9b.
The project office has opened a 45-day comment period on the newly released report. Review the report and submit comments at bluelineext.org.
By March, a final report will be published. After another 30-day comment period, the final report is expected to be forwarded to the Federal Transit Administration to consider a continuance of the project.
