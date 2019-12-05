Jim Williams likes to go on walks around downtown Robbinsdale. There is a certain freedom in taking a jaunt around the city for the 68-year-old Robbinsdale resident, who has a cognitive disability.
“He doesn’t let his developmental disabilities prevent him from being active and independent,” said Julie Peters, a spokesperson for Opportunity Partners in Minnetonka. Williams has attended a day program at the Opportunity Drive center since it was built in 1977, and another four years at its Richfield predecessor.
On a hot July day, he was on one of his walks in Robbinsdale when he stopped to browse the donated books in the Little Free Library near Elim Church. Behind the plexiglass door was a thin book with papers sticking out of the pages.
Williams said he honed in on the thin book’s cover because it had a picture of the USS Arizona Memorial, and he likes war and military-related things. Tucked inside was a special edition of a newspaper called the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, dated Dec. 7, 1941. The front page read “WAR! OAHU BOMBED BY JAPANESE PLANES.”
Williams knew what he found was special.
“I was wondering what people put it in there for,” he remembered. “I just couldn’t figure it out. I figured someone else didn’t want to take it, so I’ll take it for myself.”
The next day, he excitedly unveiled the newspaper to his adult enrichment class. His classmates were floored by the find, as was their instructor, Deb Dale. Soon, news of Williams’ treasure spread to Peters. Her questions were similar to Williams’ questions: Who had left this there? Was it real?
Regardless, “it was pretty interesting that someone would have left something so historically significant in a Little Free Library,” said Peters.
Real or fake?
Turns out, the section that Williams holds is a very popular memento of the airstrike that coaxed the United States into World War II. It is one of four extras that the Honolulu Star-Bulletin printed the day of the Sunday morning attack; by the evening, four extras containing several eyewitness accounts were produced, giving the world a first, written understanding of what had happened.
An original copy of the first extra is worth up to $3,800, depending on how it has aged, but there are several scores of reprint types that have flooded the market. Within the first week of the attack, all extras were reprinted far beyond their original runs to be sold as mementos to those touched by the attack, including servicemen and their families posted in the state. Those today can be sold for as much as $400.
Collectors familiar with the original look for two small printing errors, a smudge between the “A” and “R” of the headline, and another smudge over the paper’s masthead to parse real from reprint.
Since then, tens of thousands of reproductions have been made to sell as souvenirs. Souvenir reprints, if made long enough ago, can still hold a worth of $15 to $50.
A good find
Original or copy, there are few people who would treasure the find as much as Williams.
“That Jim was able to find that when he was out on his walk and was exciting for him and his classmates, is great,” said Peters.
Peters said Williams is “a man of few words,” but his enthusiasm has shown through his efforts to give everyone a good look at the clipping.
“I’ve showed it to everybody here, and they’ve said ‘oh, that’s a good thing to find,’” Williams said, and chuckled.
For now, Dale keeps the booklet and clipping in her office for safekeeping. Williams doesn’t mind, as he is at the facility Monday through Friday. Soon, though, he will have to find a new place to store it, as he is moving at some point to a retirement day program. He has been a familiar face at the Opportunity Drive facility since it opened, taking classes and working in the adjacent Koch Technical and Training Campus, and will be missed by the staff members.
Williams has routinely checked the two Little Free Libraries in downtown Robbinsdale, which is near his group home, but he has yet to find something as cool as the book and clipping. The walks, too, have stopped for now; Williams said he is not a fan of walking in the cold weather.
His next plan is to find a good way to preserve the clipping.
“I won’t give it away, it’s good to keep,” he said. “I’ll probably frame it.”
