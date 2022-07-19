A request from the Robbinsdale City Council to the project office of the Blue Line Light Rail Extension was presented but not moved to a vote at the July 14 Corridor Management Committee meeting.

The request, presented at the meeting by Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan was for the Corridor Management Committee to formally urge participation from Gov. Tim Walz, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in negotiations on the project’s former route on Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad right-of-way.

