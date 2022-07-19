A request from the Robbinsdale City Council to the project office of the Blue Line Light Rail Extension was presented but not moved to a vote at the July 14 Corridor Management Committee meeting.
The request, presented at the meeting by Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan was for the Corridor Management Committee to formally urge participation from Gov. Tim Walz, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in negotiations on the project’s former route on Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad right-of-way.
The request was encapsulated in a resolution unanimously passed July 5 by the Robbinsdale City Council. A copy of the resolution was not included in the Corridor Management Committee agenda, though a final version is viewable on the July 5 Robbinsdale City Council meeting agenda.
Committee Chair and Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle called Blonigan “an important partner” in the ongoing light rail project, which will extend the Minneapolis-St. Paul light rail system from Target Field to Brooklyn Park. Zelle said he allowed the mayor to speak “in the interest of total transparency,” but the resolution would not be entertained.
Zelle said the decision to stop negotiating with BNSF had concluded nearly two years ago, at which point he, two Minnesota governors and Sen. Klobuchar and Sen. Smith had already put in “concerted efforts” to reach an agreement with the railroad company to co-locate light rail.
“We really do believe it is a hard no,” Zelle said. “We can go on about that, but that’s our judgment.”
In his presentation of the resolution to the committee, Blonigan said it was not his nor the Robbinsdale City Council’s wish to delay work on the new alignment, and that he believed both could happen simultaneously.
“We’re saying we can do that and still go to Congress, and ask the Governor and Congress to try to think of a way to incent railroads, in this particular case BNSF, to come back to the table,” Blonigan said.
Committee opinion
Robbinsdale officials have previously voiced concerns that the new alignment will have a greater impact on the city than the previous one.
“We feel that Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park are our big brothers. We’re the little sister. And while you might listen to us, in the end ... our most important thing is not going to be addressed, and (the rail is) going to go right down Highway 81,” Blonigan said.
Zelle disagreed that pursuing both the former and current alignments wouldn’t be without cost or delay.
Corridor Management Committee Member and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde said he would not support Robbinsdale’s request because it conflicted with his support for the new alignment as a voting member of the county board and the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority.
“I have an obligation to my board to represent that,” said Lunde of previous votes he had cast in support of the new alignment.
Lunde added that he didn’t believe that the resolution would “do anything” if passed, even though he had shared Blonigan’s frustrations when negotiations with BNSF stopped in 2020.
“Two years ago, I was part of what I consider the insurgency of mayors that were very not happy with the idea of not going on the rail corridor,” Lunde said.
Committee member Jeremiah Ellison, who represents Ward 5 on the Minneapolis City Council, said the previous alignment had also failed to serve north Minneapolis.
“It was one of the things that I heard from constituents over and over again: ‘We’re being bypassed.’ That was the word that was being used,” Ellison said. “Going right through north Minneapolis there’s still issues that we’re working through ... but at least with the new route I see problems to solve as opposed to on the old route, it just went around us.”
FTA update and issue resolution teams
The committee received an update on the project’s next steps. Kelcie Young, a new hire on the extension’s team, reported that the federal Transit Authority had recommended that the project office submit a supplemental environmental impact statement, and that work would begin this summer. A draft of the statement is expected this winter, and a final document is expected in spring or fall 2023.
According to the timeline discussed at the meeting, the project office hopes to have 30% of its engineering plans and the municipal consent process in motion by spring 2023, and the line open by 2028. Preparations for construction likely won’t begin for another 1.5-2 years.
Committee Vice Chair and County Commissioner Irene Fernando said the swift response from the Federal Transit Authority was “a signal of confidence” that the project was “pursuing an appropriate mission.”
The project office is also forming “Issue Resolution Teams” to identify and work through ongoing engineering and design issues. Teams will be made up of city and project staff members. Project Engineer Nick Landwer said top issues included the traffic capacity of County Road 81 and Bass Lake Road in Crystal, the design of the light rail through downtown Robbinsdale, the planned revisit and potential refresh of long-standing engineering plans in Brooklyn Park, and how the alignment would navigate West Broadway in north Minneapolis in general.
Metropolitan Councilmember Reva Chamblis said she welcomed a revisit on the Brooklyn Park planning, as those who had been involved in the planning process several years ago may no longer be aware of the “current phase” of the project.
