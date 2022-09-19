The Robbinsdale City Council has renewed the appointments of previous METRO Blue Line Extension committee members. Jason Greenberg and Gene Montanez will once again represent the city of Robbinsdale on the Community Advisory Committee; Mike Opat will represent the city of Robbinsdale on the Business Advisory Committee, also acting as a representative of North Memorial Health Hospital.

Members of both committees serve two year terms.

