The Robbinsdale City Council has renewed the appointments of previous METRO Blue Line Extension committee members. Jason Greenberg and Gene Montanez will once again represent the city of Robbinsdale on the Community Advisory Committee; Mike Opat will represent the city of Robbinsdale on the Business Advisory Committee, also acting as a representative of North Memorial Health Hospital.
Members of both committees serve two year terms.
According to the Metropolitan Council, the Community Advisory Committee “serves as a voice for the community and advises the Corridor Management Committee during the planning and implementation phases of the light rail line.” Committee members must reside in the city they represent. The committee meets 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month.
Greenberg and Montanez previously co-chaired the committee.
The Business Advisory Committee “serves as a voice for the business community and advises the Corridor Management Committee during the planning and implementation phases of the light rail line.” It is primarily made up of representatives from business and nonprofits along the corridor. The committee meets 8 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Opat was named to the committee in May, replacing North Memorial Health CEO Kevin Croston. Opat formerly represented Robbinsdale in the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners for nearly three decades, and is currently North Memorial’s chief business development and community relations officer.
According to a memorandum prepared by City Manager Tim Sandvik to the city council, there are additional vacancies on the Business Advisory Committee that can be filled. Sandvik wrote that city staff will “continue to solicit additional, potential members” for the committee.
At the Sept. 6 Robbinsdale City Council meeting, the reappointments were approved on a 3-1 vote.
Voting against the measure was Councilmember George Selman, who believed that the city shouldn’t participate in either committee in an attempt to make light rail project planners “understand that we want nothing to do with this.” Selman has been vocal about his opposition to the amended light rail route along County Road 81.
Selman added that his opposition to placing the committee members was not intended as a “reflection of the service, or future service in the case of Mr. Opat, for the work that they have done or are willing to do.”
Mayor Bill Blonigan and Councilmember Pat Backen said despite their frustration with the amended line, they did not want to lose the city’s voice in the committees and would vote in favor of the appointments.
“I don’t know that there’s anything we can do to get their attention to make this stop,” Backen said of the two government entities planning the Blue Line Extension, the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County. “If this does actually happen, we need to make sure that the best is being done for Robbinsdale.”
