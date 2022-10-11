Included in the department’s Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 26 - Harboring an animal and animal at-large on the 3500 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Lost or missing person on the 5200 block of Scott Trail.
Sept. 27 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North.
Sept. 28 - Seat belt violation and carrying a gun in a public place near the intersection of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd and Regent avenues north.
- Harboring an animal and animal at large on the 2700 block of France Avenue North.
Sept. 30 - Careless driving, speeding, driving after revocation and second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
- Trespassing and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Pedestrian failure to stop, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, seat belt violation, improper window tint and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 36th and Yates avenues north.
Oct. 1 - Careless driving and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of West Broadway and 42nd Avenue North.
- Careless driving, third-degree driving under the influence and carrying a pistol in a public place under the influence of alcohol near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Neglect or child endangerment on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Oct. 2 - Third-degree possession of narcotic mixture, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law, driving after suspension and possession of metal knuckles or a switchblade near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Third-degree burglary on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of 36th and Regent avenues north.
- Obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct near the intersection of Drew Avenue North and Lake Drive.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law and driving after revocation on the 3100 block of Abbott Avenue North.
