Included in the department’s Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 26 - Harboring an animal and animal at-large on the 3500 block of Halifax Avenue North.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments