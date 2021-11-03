Included in the department’s Oct. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 18 - Fleeing a police officer, warrant arrest receiving stolen property and lurking near the intersection of 36th and Washburn avenues north.

- Theft on the 4600 block of Toledo Avenue North.

- First-degree aggravated robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon on the 4200 block of York Avenue North.

Oct. 19 - Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Oct. 20 - Fifth-degree assault on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Oct. 21 - Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

- Receiving stolen property near the intersection France and Oakdale avenues north.

Oct. 22 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

Oct. 23 - Third-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

Oct. 24 - Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to provide proof of registration near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, warrant arrest and introduce contraband to a jail/lockup/prison on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

