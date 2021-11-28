Included in the department’s Nov. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 15 - Check forgery on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Nov. 16 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 17 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 2700 block of York Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property, driving after cancellation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.

Nov. 19 - Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of Victory Memorial Drive and 42nd Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

Nov. 21 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation, first-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.

- Interference with a 911 call on the 4200 block of Zane Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Unity Avenue North.

- Equipment damage/loss on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension, failure to provide insurance, illegal window tint and registration violation near the intersection of Toledo Avenue North and Duluth Street.

