Included in the department’s May 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
May 20 - Traffic crash with property damage, failure to notify owner of damaged property and driving after cancellation near the intersection of 46th and Ewing avenues north.
- False report of a crime on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
May 21 - Receiving stolen property, driving after revocation, outstanding warrant arrest and recovered stolen vehicle on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, failure to yield and improper use of lights near the intersection of Oakdale and France avenues north.
May 22 - Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, violation of driving restrictions, tampering with an ignition interlock, driving after cancellation and speeding on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
May 23 - Careless driving, third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle on the 4000 block of County Road 81.
May 24 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of 35th Avenue North and County Road 81.
May 25 - Carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 3600 block of Memorial Parkway.
