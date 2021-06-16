Included in the department’s June 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:

June 3 - Stalking on the 3400 block of Halifax Avenue North.

June 5 - Receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction, second-degree driving under the influence, speeding and failure to obey traffic control near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.

- Simple robbery on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Sheridan and 27th avenues north.

- Reckless driving and third-degree driving under the influence on the 3900 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

June 6 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

June 7 - Receiving stolen property, driving under the influence and outstanding warrant arrest on the 3400 block of Halifax Avenue North.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and possession of ammunition/firearm with a previous felony conviction on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

June 8 - Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit tot a chemical test, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.

