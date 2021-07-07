Included in the department’s June 21-27 reports were these incidents:
June 21 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 5500 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4200 block of Lake Drive.
- Mail theft on the 3800 block of Scott Avenue North.
- Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Outstanding warrant arrest and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 4000 block of County Road 81.
- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
June 22 - Simple robbery on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard and the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North and the 3800 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct and fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3800 block of Zenith Avenue North, the 4000 block of West Broadway Avenue and the 4100 block of West Broadway Avenue.
June 23 - Officer hands-on use of force on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
June 24 - First-degree sale of heroin and cocaine/meth on the 4900 block of Vincent Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence on the 3400 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Theft on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
June 25 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of 45th and Perry avenues north.
June 26 - Coercion (threat to inflict bodily harm or confine), outstanding warrant arrest and nuisance violation on the 3800 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 4000 block of West Broadway Avenue.
June 27 - Disorderly conduct and fleeing a police officer on the 3700 block of West Broadway Avenue.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and failure to stop for a collision near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.