Included in the department’s June 21-27 reports were these incidents:

June 21 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 5500 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4200 block of Lake Drive.

- Mail theft on the 3800 block of Scott Avenue North.

- Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North.

- Outstanding warrant arrest and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 4000 block of County Road 81.

- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

June 22 - Simple robbery on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard and the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North and the 3800 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct and fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3800 block of Zenith Avenue North, the 4000 block of West Broadway Avenue and the 4100 block of West Broadway Avenue.

June 23 - Officer hands-on use of force on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

June 24 - First-degree sale of heroin and cocaine/meth on the 4900 block of Vincent Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence on the 3400 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Theft on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

June 25 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of 45th and Perry avenues north.

June 26 - Coercion (threat to inflict bodily harm or confine), outstanding warrant arrest and nuisance violation on the 3800 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 4000 block of West Broadway Avenue.

June 27 - Disorderly conduct and fleeing a police officer on the 3700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and failure to stop for a collision near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.

