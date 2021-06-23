Included in the department’s June 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

June 10 - Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

- Driving without a valid license and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Halifax Avenue North and Lake Drive.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.

- First-degree damage to property near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Victory Memorial Parkway.

June 11 - First degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Hit and run near the intersection of County Road 81 and 42st Avenue North.

June 12 - Third-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

- Second-degree burglary, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and outstanding warrant arrest on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree assault of a police officer, outstanding warrant arrest and false name given to a police officer on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

June 13 - Third-degree driving under the influence, false name given to an officer and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

- Receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 3900 block of West Broadway.

June 14 - Two instances of theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

June 15 - Second-degree driving under the influence and violation of driving restrictions near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Abbott Avenue North.

June 16 - Third-degree driving under the influence, improper vehicle light display and driving after revocation near the intersection of 26th and Upton avenues north.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

