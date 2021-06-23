Included in the department’s June 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
June 10 - Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Driving without a valid license and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Halifax Avenue North and Lake Drive.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
- First-degree damage to property near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Victory Memorial Parkway.
June 11 - First degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Hit and run near the intersection of County Road 81 and 42st Avenue North.
June 12 - Third-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and outstanding warrant arrest on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree assault of a police officer, outstanding warrant arrest and false name given to a police officer on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
June 13 - Third-degree driving under the influence, false name given to an officer and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
June 14 - Two instances of theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
June 15 - Second-degree driving under the influence and violation of driving restrictions near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Abbott Avenue North.
June 16 - Third-degree driving under the influence, improper vehicle light display and driving after revocation near the intersection of 26th and Upton avenues north.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.