Included in the department’s Dec. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 13 - Possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction near the intersection of 35th Avenue North and County Road 81.
Dec. 14 - Failure to stop for a collision, uninsured vehicle and driving without a valid license on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 16 - Juvenile runaway on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway and the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Dec. 17 - Obstruction of the legal process, third-degree driving under the influence (refusal to submit to a chemical test), driving without a valid license, careless driving and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North.
Dec. 18 - Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
Dec. 19 - Vehicle theft on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.
