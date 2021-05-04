Included in the department’s April 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
April 19 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway and 41st Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Traffic crash with police property damage on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North.
April 20 - Traffic crash with property damage, uninsured vehicle and violation of an instruction permit near the intersection of Regent and 42nd avenues north.
April 21 - Violation of a no-contact order on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
April 22 - Fifth-degree sale of a controlled substance and trespassing on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft by swindle on the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue North.
April 23 - Third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, possession of an open bottle in a vehicle and driving after revocation on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Outstanding warrant arrest, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 36th and Vincent avenues north.
April 24 - Third-degree driving under the influence, possession of an open bottle in a vehicle, failure to signal lane change and failure to obey traffic control device near the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
April 25 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Oakdale and Drew avenues north.
- Receiving stolen property, driving after suspension, speeding and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 39th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
