Included in the department’s July 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
July 16 - Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 4100 block of Lowry Avenue North.
-Second-degree aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
July 17 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.
July 18 - Strangulation by assault on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
July 19 - Theft on the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North.
Included in the department’s July 16 to 22 reports were these arrests:
July 17 - A 72-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
July 20 - A 63-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for domestic assault and driving after revocation near the intersection of Oakdale and Drew avenues north.
