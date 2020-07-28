Included in the department’s July 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

July 16 - Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 4100 block of Lowry Avenue North.

-Second-degree aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

July 17 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.

July 18 - Strangulation by assault on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.

July 19 - Theft on the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North.

Included in the department’s July 16 to 22 reports were these arrests:

July 17 - A 72-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

July 20 - A 63-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for domestic assault and driving after revocation near the intersection of Oakdale and Drew avenues north.

Tags

Load comments