Officers from the Robbinsdale Police Department will present a “Cone with a Cop” gathering 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at the Robbinsdale Dairy Queen, 4017 West Broadway.

Visitors will receive a free ice cream cone or Dilly Bar and are encouraged to bring questions and concerns.

The event is an extension of the national Coffee with a Cop program. Coffee with a Cop allows residents to ask questions, share concerns and get to know officers from their local police department.

Call 763-531-1220 for more information.

