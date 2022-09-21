A Robbinsdale police captain has been hired as Big Lake’s next chief of police.

The Big Lake City Council on Aug. 10 voted to approve a contract negotiated with John Kaczmarek on a 3-2 vote. Kaczmarek signed an offer sheet July 20.

