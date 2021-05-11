The Robbinsdale City Council at the May 4 meeting unanimously approved two proclamations recognizing Juneteenth and Pride month. Both proclamations were created in collaboration with the city’s Human Rights Commission.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a U.S. holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves, and coincides with Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
According to the city proclamation, the holiday is a reminder of the independence promised to the Black community promised more than 150 years ago, and the acknowledgment that the goal is, in many ways, not yet achieved.
“We are currently still fighting systemic racism and pursuing equity within our society,” the proclamation reads.
At the meeting, Mayor Bill Blonigan said he was honored to sign the proclamation.
“This is the first time we have declared June 19 – or any day – as Juneteenth, Freedom Day,” Blonigan said.
Councilmember Sheila Webb said the proclamation was “making her heart smile.”
“I think this is exactly what a city needs to do,” Webb said. “If you’re going to talk about being equitable ... this is what you do to make people feel welcome.”
Councilmember Tyler Kline thanked the Human Rights Commission members for their work crafting the language of the proclamation. City Manager Marcia Glick added that in addition to the commission, both Webb and Blonigan had contributed to the proclamation’s “final form.”
The council also designated the month of June as Pride month for lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, intersex, asexual and two-spirit individuals. Blonigan said that the specific naming of types of queerness was an intentional effort.
“We are trying to be inclusive by naming it, expanded, from what we may have done in the past,” said Blonigan. The modification was part of a continued effort to support the queer community, including the banning of conversion therapy in February, he said.
Later in the council meeting, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson voiced his support of the proclamation. The sheriff had appeared in the virtual meeting to give the council a general update on the county department.
“As a member of the LGBT community, my husband and I always like to hear when other communities – especially suburbs, now – open it up to the LGBT communities,” Hutchinson said.
