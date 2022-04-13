The Robbinsdale City Council has named a finalist to take on the city manager role when Marcia Glick retires in May. The finalist is Tim Sandvik, whom currently serves as the assistant city administrator in Vadnais Heights.
Glick has been city manager for Robbinsdale since 2001.
Mayor Bill Blonigan agreed that Sandvik was “the best candidate” at the April 5 city council meeting. He likened Sandvik’s breadth of experience to a “Swiss Army knife.”
According to agenda documents, Sandvik has been in his Vadnais Heights role for three years, overseeing communications, human resources and parks and facilities. He has also been a deputy city clerk and recreation supervisor at Falcon Heights, the a facility manager at New Brighton and an employee within Brooklyn Park’s parks department.
Councilmember Pat Backen said he was impressed by the “strong slate of candidates” that had applied for the city manager position.
“I was unsure of the quality of candidates that we would get because there are so many city manager openings, or there have been, this year,” Backen said.
The search for the next city manager began in December, conducted by Twin Cities-based Waldron Company.
In total, the city received 30 applications, which was reduced by half for those that didn’t meet qualifications. The remaining 15 were ranked based on the needs of the city. The city council advanced the top six candidates for additional interviews and information, but two candidates opted out of consideration for personal reasons.
In late March, the council interviewed the candidates and requested to confirm Sandvik as the sole finalist.
Councilmember Tyler Kline said he was confident Sandvik would bring a different set of skills without trying to directly replace current manager Glick.
“He’s going to come in and still provide a quality of service that we’re used to in our city, but he’s not going to try to fill in someone else’s shoes,” Kline said.
The council unanimously approved Sandvik as the sole finalist. Next, Selman and Blonigan will negotiate the final contract for approval at the April 19 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.