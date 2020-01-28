Joy Robb spent the first and last few years of her life outside of Robbinsdale, but nearly every year in between she was a resident of the community. Nicknamed “Mother Robin,” Robb worked to make her favorite city a better place.
Robb died Jan. 13 at the age of 85.
When interviewed in 2019 about the death of David Southward, her lifelong friend and school board colleague, she joked that leaving her hometown to live at the Parkshore Senior Apartments in St. Louis Park hadn’t been easy.
“It was a leap of faith to move somewhere don’t know a soul,” she said and laughed.
The move proved to be just what Robb needed after the 2014 death of her husband of 53 years, John Robb. According to her family, she met many good friends and became an avid puzzler, bridge and mahjong player.
Robb was born June 8, 1934, on her brother’s fifth birthday, in Minneapolis. Her family moved to Robbinsdale, where she grew up on Regent Avenue and graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1952. She attended college at Hamline University in 1956 and worked at Merrill Lynch for several years. She met John Robb at the company, and the two were married in 1961 and moved into a home on Crystal Lake Boulevard. They raised children Glen, Susan, Holly, Heather and Bruce at the home.
A passion for civic life
Robb was involved in many of the local institutions. According to her family, Robb firmly believed that if someone didn’t like something, they ought to “do something about it.”
At the Robbinsdale School District, she was a volunteer, PTA member, management aide and a fixture in several committees and focus groups, and in 1984, a school board member. She later served as chair of the board. She came to the district at a divisive time in its history, as declining enrollment forced several school closures, including the closure of Robbinsdale High. Groups formed around which schools they wanted to stay open, and tried to woo third-party consulting groups with petitions and gimmicky events to prove why their schools needed to stay open. The constant lobbying pitted district families against each other, and over time became exhausting for all involved.
“There was a right and a left, a ying and yang there that was very hard to bridge,” Robb told the Post in 2019. “Both sides were ingrained in a way nerr the twain should meet.”
She said she ran for an earlier term, but was not elected. By the time she was elected, Robbinsdale High School was already set to close and she was tasked with the logistics of shutting down her alma mater. She met lifelong friends on the board, calling Southward’s wife, Barb, “the sister I never had.”
First woman mayor
Rather than remove herself from the civic realm, Robb made a successful run for mayor in 1986, becoming the first woman in Robbinsdale to hold the office. She won a second term in 1992. One of the things she championed at the city and school district level was the creation of an “open mic” period where residents could speak freely on matters not on the agenda.
Robb was philanthropic through her service to local hunger organization PRISM, supported business during her stint with the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce and preserved the story of her community at the Robbinsdale Historical Society. She was also a founding member of Brunswick United Methodist Church in Crystal, the place that hosted her memorial service Jan. 20.
There were few realms of life in which Robb wasn’t involved. Her family wrote in her obituary that she “put her whole self into everything she did.”
When she eventually retired from civic life, she traveled extensively, cheered on her favorite Minnesota sports teams and spent time with her family and eight grandchildren. Her birthday party this summer doubled as a family reunion of her children, grandchildren and her brother’s family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.