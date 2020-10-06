The Sept. 29 forum for the Robbinsdale mayoral candidates appeared to reveal more similarities than differences between Wally Langfellow and Bill Blonigan.
Both candidates spoke of interest in hiring a social worker to respond to nonviolent 911 calls which are typically handled by the police department. They agreed that the staffing at City Hall and the police department should better reflect the diversity of the city; and both see a need for savvy budgeting, additional growth in Robbinsdale’s downtown and advocacy for the light rail project.
Their fundamental differences came down to their experience. Blonigan has represented Ward 1 in the city since 1980, serving 10 consecutive terms. Langfellow has never been elected to a government position.
Blonigan leaned into that distinction, cautioning voters against choosing an inexperienced mayor when two City Council seats were already guaranteed to be filled by newcomers.
“With the advent of COVID-19 and state and federal budget deficits, it is critical to elect a mayor with government experience and deep knowledge of how to get things done,” Blonigan said.
Langfellow argued that his inexperience in government was made up for his volunteerism, experience owning a business and 35-year residency in the community. He touted an intensive campaign in which he had knocked on 6,000 doors to introduce himself to residents.
“I haven’t been on council, but I think that’s an advantage for me because I see things differently,” Langfellow said. “I see things like a resident does.”
Police and city staff
The candidates offered ways to modify the status quo on staffing and policing in the city. Both said they believe hiring a social worker to take nonviolent police calls would help alleviate the financial burden of the department, which Blonigan noted was 54% of the city budget. Both said they would like to see officers patrolling streets, minimizing the practice of racial profiling, increasing more diversity among officers and increasing transparency on calls for service and hiring practices.
Blonigan said he consistently brought up department diversity at annual council goal sessions. He said there was a myriad of reasons why there wasn’t diversity, but that the city “needed to go beyond that” and perhaps hire a consultant to make it happen.
Langfellow posited the idea of a police task force so residents could better understand their police department.
Both candidates agreed that workplace diversity should be extended to City Hall. Langfellow said more effort in advertising police and city positions in places “the city hadn’t before” could yield a more diverse candidate pool.
Budget and infrastructure
When pressed on budgeting, both candidates agreed that a community center proposal at Sanborn Park would need to be shelved until COVID-related budget deficits were better understood.
Another matter brought forward was the increase in water utility bills due to the construction of a new water treatment facility. Langfellow warranted that the scope of the project was decided based on community feedback, including excess costs to build a water softening system, but said he wished more of the population had been polled earlier in the process.
Blonigan’s response was to the point of the question instead of Langfellow’s preceding statement, which was “How would you balance short- and long-term goals as mayor?”
Blonigan said the city’s goals were parsed by staff members and guided by the City Council, and that he could provide more active guidance if need be. He argued that the budgeting process and 10-year improvement plans were the most effective way of balancing goals with what could realistically be done.
The candidates were asked to weigh the pros and cons of recent redevelopments, including the construction of apartment complexes and the commercial area created by the Hy-Vee grocery store.
Langfellow said the biggest challenge is the traffic in the area without adequate infrastructure. He said a second issue was the criminal activity in the area and wondered whether Hy-Vee would consider “chipping in” financially due to the number of calls.
Blonigan said infrastructure challenges in the area are being addressed and budgeted for in the city’s five- and 10-year plans. He said the new redevelopment was a huge benefit to the city’s tax base, and would decrease the tax burden on homeowners after tax-increment financing agreements were complete.
Unique platforms
In discussions of platform, Blonigan mentioned his longtime commitment to the environment, and his desire to continue to implement sustainable efforts into the city.
Langfellow mentioned his desire to get specific storefronts into the downtown area, like a bike shop, pet store, auto parts store or garden center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.