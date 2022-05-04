A man has been sentenced for killing a woman in her Crystal home in 2020, according to a release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office April 28. Robbinsdale man Erik Eggleston, 38, pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder charges April 13, and was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison.
The sentence is the maximum allowed for the charge. The typical sentence range is 22 to 30 years, but the attorney’s office reported Eggleston’s sentence was longer due to aggravating factors.
According to the criminal complaint, Eggleston shot and killed Nigar Mammadzada, 29, in her home Nov. 12, 2020. The two had previously been in a relationship and had a young child together. The victim was found by her mother, who immediately suspected Eggleston.
The mother told police that Eggleston had appeared “jealous” that Mammadzada was preparing for a date when Eggleston had stopped by the home to visit his daughter the day before the murder took place. She said Eggleston also knew the code to gain access to the garage and home.
Approximately four hours after police found the victim, Eggleston was found injured of an apparent suicide attempt in front of a friend’s home in Oak Grove. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he recovered from his injuries. A shotgun and shells, a knife, and a vehicle used by the victim were found with Eggleston at the time.
Police later learned from Eggleston’s roommate that Eggleston had been frustrated by the victim, and acknowledged that he was having “(expletive) thoughts” about the situation. The roommate alleged that Eggleston took the roommate’s vehicle the following morning, which was the day of the murder. The vehicle was later recovered near the victim’s home.
The coroner ruled Mammadzada’s death a homicide via two shotgun wounds.
Eggleston was charged Nov. 16, 2020. At the time, the man was already in custody for a bench warrant on an unrelated case.
Along with the sentencing news, the attorney’s office noted that Eggleston received a 531-day credit due to time he had already served.
