A Robbinsdale man has been charged in connection to a string of violent gang activity in 2019, predominantly in the states of Minnesota and North Dakota.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of North Dakota, 24-year-old Cory Carlson was sentenced Dec. 9 to 100 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for interfering with commerce by threats of violence, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting.
He and several co-conspirators who together identified as the “Slither Gang,” were indicted for various crimes against alleged drug traffickers that were committed in the first half of 2019. The gang was allegedly led by Abbot Aho, 26, of Fergus Falls.
According to the attorney’s office, members of the gang “carried out a string of robberies by threats of violence, the infliction of violence, and the brandishing of firearms and other dangerous weapons” against their chosen victims. Victims were often targeted in their homes or met at a public place and robbed of “drugs, money, firearms and personal property.” The gang would then sell the stolen drugs.
Other indicted members include Sarah Ann Carlson, 21, of Minneapolis; Jared Christopher Kaul, 21, of Fridley; Nicholas Dakota May, 22, of Fargo; Shelby Lynn Dallman, 23, of Faribault; and Josiah Thomas Aguilar, 21, of Dilworth.
Of those indicted, Aho is the only alleged member that still awaits trial.
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Fergus Falls Police Department; and the Ottertail County Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.