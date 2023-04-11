City Forester and Natural Resources Specialist Stephan Papiz presented the state of Robbinsdale’s greenscape at the April 4 City Council meeting.
Papiz’ presentation often occurs just before the city’s annual community Arbor Day celebration. This year’s Arbor Day planting will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Lee Park, 3648 Lee Ave N. Free seedlings will be available.
Tree City USA has been recognizing Robbinsdale as a ‘Tree City’ for the past 45 years, meaning Robbinsdale has been meeting the four standards established by the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters for over four decades.
Many people are familiar with the annual Arbor Day planting, but a lot of effort goes into maintaining Robbinsdale’s tree canopy year-round. The city’s trees need to be pruned on a six-year rotation, treated against emerald ash borer every three years and about 100 trees were planted last fall. Papiz keeps updated an inventory of all the public trees, and they are available for viewing on the website.
Papiz updated the Council on the city’s prairie management, including regular burnings “that garners some interest if anyone happens to be there.”
Papiz noted that the growth of certain weeds needed to be addressed in the city. Dame’s rocket, a purple flower that Papiz described as “kind of a nuisance” is pulled by hand. He said a patch of phragmites, or common Eurasian reed was recently found and burned away with help from the University of Minnesota.
Buckthorn removal is an ongoing process, he said; Though it’s not possible to eradicate the plant, its presence can be controlled through cutting and specific herbicide.
Garlic mustard is another “tenacious” plant that needs to be controlled.
“The first year, it’s very small and close to the ground,” Papiz said of invasive garlic mustard. “The second year is when you pull it. But every plant can have hundreds of seeds. It completely takes over woodland understories ... Until you exhaust the seed source, it’s always going to be there. So hopefully one of these days that will finally go away.”
Fruit trees
After Papiz’s presentation, Mayor Bill Blonigan asked his thoughts on planting edible trees, especially fruit trees in the city. The idea would be a public space for denizens to pluck fruit off branches to eat. Papiz said he’s waiting for more interest to continue that project, but has scouted a couple areas in the city for a possible orchard, notably at an “open lawn area between Unity Avenue and the Highway 100 sound wall.”
“It’s just growing nothing but turf grass,” Papiz said. “If the goal is to move forward with that, to me that’d be a decent spot for it, because nothing’s happening there other than being mowed.”
To take care of fruit trees, Papiz would have to mulch regularly, and defend the trees against rodents and insects.
“You can’t just kind of plant it and walk away,” Papiz said.
Papiz said he thought fruiting cherries might be the best option, because they are delicious, could go into pies, can self-pollinate and would begin producing right away. Final decisions regarding who would be responsible for fruit trees and what a timeline of an orchard would look like have not been made.
