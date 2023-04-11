robbinsdalewatertower.JPG

The old Robbinsdale water tower peaks through the leafy branches of the city’s tree canopy.

 Sun file photo

City Forester and Natural Resources Specialist Stephan Papiz presented the state of Robbinsdale’s greenscape at the April 4 City Council meeting.

Papiz’ presentation often occurs just before the city’s annual community Arbor Day celebration. This year’s Arbor Day planting will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Lee Park, 3648 Lee Ave N. Free seedlings will be available.

