The city councils in Robbinsdale and Golden Valley opted to end their city’s local emergencies at the June 15 meetings.
Robbinsdale’s local emergency period ended when it was signed by the mayor and approved by the City Council; Golden Valley’s action will effect Thursday, July 1.
Golden Valley City Attorney Maria Cisneros said staff members felt the action was “appropriate” as City Hall continues to open and public events continue to be scheduled.
She added that the local emergency had been implemented by city officials March 16, 2020, as a protection in case the state emergency was unexpectedly canceled. Currently, the statewide peacetime emergency is set to expire July 14.
Cisneros said some leniency with in-person meetings was maintained under the statewide peacetime emergency.
For all else, “What we needed to accomplish has been accomplished,” Cisneros said.
Former Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy declared the city’s local emergency one day after Golden Valley, on March 17, 2020. Current Mayor Bill Blonigan’s signature ended the city’s local emergency June 15.
City Manager Marcia Glick echoed Cisneros that the powers allowed from the local emergency were no longer needed. Chiefly, the emergency allowed staff to make COVID-related purchases without needing the traditional wait period. Still, Glick said not many purchases were made outside of that “normal process.”
With the action, the Robbinsdale City Council will resume in-person meetings. The City Hall lobby is set to open July 1, though deputy registrar services like the vehicle tab express line and passport application have previously reopened.
Councilmember George Selman offered the motion to end the emergency “with great enthusiasm,” and was seconded “with equal enthusiasm” by Councilmember Pat Backen.
Councilmember Tyler Kline said he was looking forward to experiencing an in-person council meeting as a council member for the first time. Kline took office in January.
“I look forward to being able to come to City Hall and see a meeting and shake a hand and introduce myself,” he said. “That’s something at least I feel that I’ve really missed out on the last six months.”
