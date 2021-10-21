A patch of flora on 40th Avenue between Quail and Perry avenues is receiving accolades for entering the digital age. The garden, known as the Free Little Arboretum on Facebook and Instagram, was named the winner of the Millie Hisey Robbinsdale Landscape Beautification Award last month.
The Robbinsdale Diggers Garden Club chose the Free Little Arboretum as the recipient for the annual award for its curb appeal, variety and its burgeoning social media presence. As of writing, the Facebook page had 224 followers.
The gardener behind the Free Little Arboretum, Christine Skeels, began the garden as a way to share her love of plants with her neighborhood. Skeels graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in horticultural sciences. She tended the roses, lilacs, hostas and more at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum as a student, and later worked as a laboratory technician for the university and a private firm in the agriculture industry.
Since a career shift to Wells Fargo, Skeels missed working with plants, so she started her arboretum project. Today, the spectacle sprawls from the window boxes aligning Skeels’ home to the towering, flowering plants on the strip of boulevard between the street and sidewalk.
The boulevard was where she began her experiment. Skeels said the sun was too intense on the boulevard to keep grass alive, so she began planting bargain plants and personal cuttings from friends. She’s spent two years seeing what failed and what flourished.
There’s plenty of options for pollinators, even as fall began to set in. Skeels said she’s seen monarchs, bumblebees, black swallowtail butterflies and even hummingbirds.
“Sometimes something will bloom and it’s just audibly buzzy over here,” said Skeels.
A few flowering plants were sneaking in a few late season blooms due to the warm September, a happy surprise for the gardener.
Skeels’ is currently planting for next year. She hopes a part of the garden will take to the delicate ombre pattern its planted in next spring, and for a series of exotic lilies she recently purchased from a master gardener to take center stage as they settle more comfortably into the soil. She expected to be working in the yard up until it was too cold to do so.
Digital following
The social media pages are a way for viewers to stay up-to-date on what’s blooming at Skeels’ garden. Videos and photos are regularly posted to document its seasonal roster.
Judges of the Diggers award took particular interest in how well Skeels documented the garden.
“She (Skeels) has gone the extra step and has a spreadsheet linked to that Facebook page that shows all the common plant names, their botanical names, their location in her yard, the year the plants were purchased and from what seller,” the judges wrote. “She also notes if the plant later died and what year. All very useful and appreciated information.”
The spreadsheet has more than 280 entries documented since 2018, and few varieties are repeated.
Skeels accepted the award from its eponymous gardener Sept. 21. Millie Hisey joined the Robbinsdale Diggers in 1977 and remains active to this day. She is also a member of the Federated Garden Club of MN, Floralia Arrangers, Rose Society and is a NGC-accredited Flower Show Judge. Her garden specialty is roses; Digger Pat Kennedy said Hisey has taken care of up to 350 rose bushes along with many other garden flowers.
The Robbinsdale Diggers Garden Club was established in 1943.
For those who can’t catch a glimpse of Skeels’ award-winning garden in person before the fall freeze, visit it at facebook.com/FreeLittleArboretum.
