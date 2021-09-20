The Robbinsdale City Council will soon set a maximum budget and levy limits for the year 2022. A presentation to the council Sept. 14 showed a likely need for a 7% levy increase.
Brittany Sibel, the city’s interim finance director, gave the presentation instead of outgoing director Jeff Zuba, who resigned from the position last month.
The council opted to not formally set the preliminary budget and levy maximums at the meeting, as there would be an opportunity to revisit the issue at the council meeting Sept. 21.
Sibell said no new significant projects were being budgeted for in 2022. Instead, the budget would be dedicated to core services, preservation of city assets, and adjusting staff wages for cost-of-living and general compensation adjustments.
“We’re just planning on continuing the current service levels based on prior years,” Sibell said.
According to agenda documents, the majority of spending in 2022 would be on the police department (about 57%). An additional quarter of spending would go to public works, and government, community development and recreation would receive the rest. The breakdown was similar to general fund spending in 2021.
In 2022, expenditures were again expected to outpace revenues by several hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Sibell added that a portion of the city’s fund balance, or reserves, was being used in general fund planning for 2022. According to agenda documents, preliminary budgeting used $248,000 from the city’s reserve fund.
Impact to homeowner
If approved, the portion of the levy that supports the general fund will be $475,000 higher than it was in 2021. Mayor Bill Blonigan noted that with the city’s involvement in the fiscal disparities program, which helps spread commercial tax wealth across the metropolitan area, the Robbinsdale property taxpayers would be responsible for 3% of the increase.
The potential increase’s impact on a $236,00 home (Robbinsdale’s average home value) would be a little less than $70 for the year.
The mayor urged residents to tell their legislators that they appreciated the fiscal disparities program.
Councilmember George Selman echoed Blonigan.
“It is up to all of us to protect fiscal disparities without state representatives, and it’s also up to us to make sure we’re doing the same with local government aid,” he said.
Local government aid, or LGA, is another program that helps finance gaps in city budgets. Selman said when he joined the council in 2007, LGA funding had unexpectedly plummeted, and the city had been forced to significantly pare back staff and services.
“It was real unpleasant to get rid of a lot of departments and a lot of personnel because there was no funding for it, and at the same time increase property taxes,” Selman said.
The council was expected to approve preliminary numbers at its next meeting. The public is invited to comment on the budget and levy proposals at the Truth in Taxation meeting Dec. 7. The final budget and levy must be certified by the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.