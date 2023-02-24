RS23CO_ROEmptyBowls_3.jpg
Seventh-grader Annabelle Ullmer adds glaze to a bowl. She was excited to find the bowl at the event, because she had molded it herself.

Into the art room! FAIR School Crystal Art Teacher Elizabeth Szymczak welcomed people into her classroom on Feb. 16 to glaze clay pottery.

Szymczak taught the group the importance of keeping glaze away from the bottom of a bowl so the pottery didn’t stick to the kiln. Relaxing, with some music on, people could bring their families and have a good time. But there was also an altruistic side to the fun.

Seventh-graders Greta Flansburg and Severiana Dirks, along with mother Angela Dirks add glaze to bowls at FAIR School Crystal. Students learned about the event through the school. Parents and other community members were invited to participate.
Claudette Parris glazes a bowl yellow at a Feb. 16 glazing event. The events rely on volunteers like Parris to help prepare hundreds of bowls for the annual Empty Bowls giveaway and fundraiser. She came with her spouse, Earle Parris, who knew about the event through his work with NEAR Food Shelf.

