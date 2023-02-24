Seventh-graders Greta Flansburg and Severiana Dirks, along with mother Angela Dirks add glaze to bowls at FAIR School Crystal. Students learned about the event through the school. Parents and other community members were invited to participate.
Claudette Parris glazes a bowl yellow at a Feb. 16 glazing event. The events rely on volunteers like Parris to help prepare hundreds of bowls for the annual Empty Bowls giveaway and fundraiser. She came with her spouse, Earle Parris, who knew about the event through his work with NEAR Food Shelf.
Into the art room! FAIR School Crystal Art Teacher Elizabeth Szymczak welcomed people into her classroom on Feb. 16 to glaze clay pottery.
Szymczak taught the group the importance of keeping glaze away from the bottom of a bowl so the pottery didn’t stick to the kiln. Relaxing, with some music on, people could bring their families and have a good time. But there was also an altruistic side to the fun.
All of the bowls are being donated to a community-led event called Empty Bowls. The Robbinsdale Schools area chapter of Empty Bowls has been raising money for more than a decade to combat hunger.
Now in 2023, there is a huge demand at local food shelves.
According to HungerSolutions.org, Minnesotans collectively visited food shelves 5,505,100 times in 2022, 1,900,000 more visits than there were in 2021. Hunger Solutions links the surge in food shelf demand with an increase in food prices and a decrease in federal relief programs.
Empty Bowls will raise money for local food shelves. Organizer Mindy Potvin described the plan.
“We are aiming to raise more than $20,000 for our local food shelves NEAR and PRISM,” Potvin said. “Guests will receive a ceramic bowl made by our community, light soup meal and fun local entertainment. We ask for a donation to help combat food insecurity. We anticipate returning to our attendance of over 1,000. We are finally able to offer a ‘normal’ event this year. It’s very timely with the rising need for food shelves!”
Empty Bowls existed prior to the pandemic, was adapted to an online event, and returned to a limited, in-person event without a meal in 2022. This year, Empty Bowls is finally inviting the community back for dinner.
People can take a free, handmade bowl for their soup meal and enjoy the performers. The All-District Choir, All-District Sinfonia and Philharmonia orchestras, Armstrong and Cooper combined orchestras, Ranita Bellanger’s Afro Hip Hop Dance, magic by David Farr, the Plymouth Rockers and the Showtime Chorus are all on the schedule to perform. There will also be face painting.
Guests are asked to provide a donation. Potvin said although she might “emphasize what $25 would buy in groceries for our food shelf,” attendees do not have to give any specific amount.
“Our community we have found to be very generous,” Potvin said.
Potvin is hopeful this year’s Empty Bowls event will meet its fundraising goal.
Sponsors and donors include Katie Bacon, Breadsmith of the Twin Cities, Brooklyn Center Community Center, Caribou Coffee, Crossroads Delicatessen, Culver’s, Market in the Valley, Mary Howard, Jamie Molitor, McDonald’s (Golden Valley and Robbinsdale locations), New Hope Farmers Market, New Hope Lions, Robbinsdale Lions Club, Elizabeth Szymczak, St. Therese Senior Living of New Hope, Upper Lakes Foods, Joan West-Talbot, Northwest Area Jaycees, Valley Community Presbyterian Church, Affiance Financial, New Hope Women of Today, Seven Dreams Education Foundation, Anytime Fitness, Calvary Church, Edina Realty, Holy Nativity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Catholic Community, Total Spine Health & Injury Center, Valley Screen Printing, Church of the Epiphany, employees of Midwest Interventional Systems, Kiwanis Club of North Hennepin and Oakwood Pet Clinic.
The 13th Annual Robbinsdale Schools Empty Bowls is scheduled 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope.
