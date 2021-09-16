Every year, each member of the Robbinsdale Order of the Eastern Star #238 stands in ceremony to renew their obligation to their chapter and themselves.
“It reminds us why we joined and what we’re here for,” said the 62-year member Cynthia McDonald of Apple Valley.
On this night in September, it would be the 100th time the ceremony was conducted. The chapter, nestled into a stately brick building just north of downtown Robbinsdale, has been hosting twice monthly meetings since its inception in 1921.
To be part of a 100-year-old organization is something that Sandy MacPherson takes great pride in. The Edina woman can trace her family’s involvement to the very first decade of the chapter’s existence, beginning with her grandparents, Ann and Elmer Lillehei. Across those decades, the chapter has served its greater community in countless ways.
“I’m proud of my family heritage within it, I’m proud of the friends I’ve made, and getting to know people around the state,” said MacPherson. In her 48 years in the Robbinsdale chapter, she said she has been amazed by the love that her fellow members have for one another.
A Masonic counterpart
The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world that both men and women can belong to.
To petition to be a member, one must be 18 years or older and believe in a supreme being. Male petitioners must already be active Masons and female petitioners must be related to a Mason or have participated in a Masonic youth organization for at least three years.
In many ways, it is the female counterpart to the Masons: it was created by Mason Rob Morris in 1850 in an effort to involve female relatives of Masons, who couldn’t join the organization themselves due to their gender.
A group of Robbinsdale Mason’s wives capitalized on Morris’ foresight 70 years later.
In 1921, scrawny Victory Memorial Parkway trees had barely settled into the earth, Captain Billy’s Whiz Bang was exploding in popularity, and Robbinsdale residents were beginning to hotly debate whether to tap a public water supply. As the story goes, a group of women met in a living room mid-May somewhere in the city to do something about the boredom they were experiencing when their husbands, members of Compass Lodge #265, went to meetings.
In its premiere year, 78 members of the Robbinsdale Order of the Eastern Star met above a noisy auto garage on West Broadway. In 1922, the chapter moved into the newly-built Robbinsdale Masonic Lodge, a home it continues to share with the Compass Lodge, Job’s Daughters of Bethel #39 and Robbinsdale DeMolay today.
A history of homes
The fight to remain in the building would prove to be something of a crux for the organization, especially as the Great Depression took hold a few years later. McDonald said the chapter nearly lost it in the early 1930s, until Worthy Matron Gwen Brown (wife of Earle Brown) purchased the building’s mortgage. The act made the Robbinsdale Eastern Star the only chapter in the state to own its meeting place.
Still, financial struggles continued. The yellow dining hall at the Minnesota State Fair (perhaps the chapter’s greatest claim to fame) began in 1937 as an entrepreneurial effort to afford the Masonic center’s mortgage payments. According to the Robbinsdale Historical Society, it was a smart investment: fair proceeds paid for the building in full within the decade.
The chapter voted to close the dining hall in 2018 due to dwindling returns. The closure was bittersweet for longtime member-volunteers like Darlene MacPherson for whom slinging hearty meals for fairgoers had become a favorite tradition.
“It was my pride and joy,” she said. “My daughter and I would work it together. Sometimes we would work two shift. We’d be there to make pancakes and then we’d switch over to make the burgers. We still talk about it from time to time, how we made such a good team.”
Concessions for modern times
In the 21st century, membership to fraternal organizations in general have been a challenge. Since 2007, the number of Eastern Star chapters in Minnesota has been cut in half to about 40 with many either closing or consolidating.
In order to appeal to a modern world, the Order of the Eastern Star has had to forge a compromise between tradition and accessibility. Concessions have been made to membership requirements and secret greeting passwords have spilled onto the internet. Meetings, once lavishly planned with decorations, special musical guests, and a dress code that had attendees arriving in tuxedos and ball gowns, are much simpler, with an ask for business casual attire.
Christy Eastman, the chapter’s current Worthy Matron and a Golden Valley resident, said younger members are usually full-time workers with children, and are more likely to get involved when traditions like the dress code were minimized.
Her husband, John, is also a member.
Misconceptions circulate that the Order of the Eastern Star is a religion, a secret organization, even a cult.
“We are not a cult,” said McDonald, to laughter from her fellow members.
“Can you put that in really big letters?” joked Sandy MacPherson.
McDonald, currently one of the chapter’s longest-serving members, said her inner feminist still bristles against some of the order’s more patriarchal rules.
“We’ve been trying for millenia to allow women to just join,” she said. “If a man wants to become a Mason, he can join. I had a little problem that I had to ‘belong to a man’ to get into this.”
Despite those misgivings, McDonald appeared to echo what many of her fellow members had said in some way or another in the course of the interview:
“I found a family here,” McDonald said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.