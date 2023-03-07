Kids pour in from town. Many of them have never been to school before. In Uganda, at the base of the Rwenzori Mountains, a little town called Rubona has a new school. Kunihira Primary School, which opened Feb. 6.
It was created by Robbinsdale residents Jeni and Patrick Asaba.
“My wife, Jeni, and I dreamed of building a school in Uganda since our first trip there as a couple in 2008,” Patrick Asaba said. “Having grown up there, I knew how much it was needed, but seeing that type of poverty was new to Jeni. We knew we had to do something to help, but we weren’t sure how to start.”
“As we were flying home from Uganda in 2019, Patrick and I decided it was time. We needed to create a nonprofit and build a school,” Jeni said. “It was scary to say it out loud, because we knew it would take a lot of time and money to pull it off. But we had faith that if we showed people how it would help the village children, we’d find the support we needed.”
Barriers to education
“Kids who attend Kunihira used to have to walk miles to the nearest school,” Patrick Asaba said, “so we’re really happy to provide a quality school for them in the middle of the village.”
Elizabeth Wenene, director of operations at Kunhira Primary School, estimates Rubona’s population to be about 1000-1500. Prior to Kunihira Primary School, there was no local place for kids to get an education, which meant not everyone in Rubona was able to get to school. But even the kids in Rubona who had been walking miles had to stop going to school during the pandemic. All of Ugandan schools were completely shut down from Feb. 16, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2021, the longest complete pandemic shutdown in the world, according to Statista.com. In January of 2022, kids could return to school.
But in addition to distance and plague, financial hardship has been a barrier for kids wanting to go to school. Since it costs money to send children to school in Uganda, some people cannot afford their kids’ education.
“If Jeni told you about the poverty in Rubona, it is true,” Wenene said, “Poverty is too much. ... Someone wakes up in the morning and even doesn’t know whether he will get something to eat.”
There is very little data specific to the village of Rubona available. According to the World Bank Group, 40.3% of people in Uganda overall live below the international poverty line. For comparison, Census.gov reports the number of people below the poverty line in the United States was 11.6% in 2021. The International Monetary Fund reports the Ugandan government’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita at $1,160. The United States’ GDP is $78,420.
Wenene said, anecdotally, that most of the people in her community cannot afford to reliably eat two meals in a day. The Asabas said “Many families don’t allow their children to attend school, as it’s more beneficial to keep them home to help in the fields.”
Kunihira today
When the Asabas built Kunihira Primary School, they wanted to “focus on accessibility.” Ramps and smooth paths make the space easy to navigate for all. Students receive uniforms and two hot meals a day. Students who can afford Kunihira’s fees pay, and those who cannot are sponsored by the Asabas through their Building for Bridget 501c3 nonprofit organization. Students speak several different languages at home including, Rutooro. At school, they all learn English, which is currently the official language of the Republic of Uganda.
“When they brought up that idea [of building a school], I was like ‘this is a very good thing.’” Wenene said, “I was like ‘God, just give these people money!’”
“The learners and the people around Rubona are so pleased,” said Agaba Geofrey Asaba, brother of Patrick Asaba and assistant director of operations at Kunihir. “A lot of people have gotten jobs from the school.”
Approximately 230 students up to age 13 currently attend. The Asabas shared that the school has “seven buildings, including seven classrooms, a library, a kitchen, an administration building, a teacher’s lounge, space for a media center, a great hall and a bathroom facility.”
Future projects might include “building a playground and soccer field; constructing a wall around the property to ensure additional security; filling the media lab with technology so the students can prepare themselves for jobs in a tech-heavy world; establishing a garden to teach the children about agriculture while also contributing to the school’s food program; and more.”
More information about Kunihira can be found at buildingforbridget.org.
