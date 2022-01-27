Robbinsdale City Councilmember Kline took to social media Wednesday evening to address his role in a drunk driving incident in the northwest suburbs Monday morning.
“On January 24 I made several horrible decisions that led to my arrest on DUI and Fleeing charges,” Kline wrote. “I feel immense shame and regret for my actions. I put many people in danger and I am so incredibly sorry. I am lucky that I didn’t seriously hurt anyone and I am truly lucky to be alive.”
According to a Hennepin County criminal complaint, the 38-year-old caused a traffic crash, attempted to evade capture by police, and was ultimately arrested by police in Crystal. He was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Kline wrote that the event led him to admit “a serious addiction” and that he was in the process of enrolling in a six-week program with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
“I want and need to be better for my family, friends, and community,” Kline concluded. “I want to be open about this situation because I take my responsibility as a parent, friend, and public servant seriously.”
The arrest
Details of Kline’s Monday arrest include several evasions of police and wrong-way driving along Highway 100.
According to the complaint, police responded to a report of a vehicle crash caused by a Dodge Grand Caravan traveling the wrong way on northbound Highway 101 near Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center. The Caravan reportedly left the crash scene, and was later identified by a Crystal officer after its driver attempted to re-enter the highway using a northbound exit lane to France Avenue North.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle which was again traveling in the wrong direction by activating squad lights and blocking the vehicle. The complaint alleged that Kline “made eye contact with the officer, drove around the squad car, and fled.”
Police attempted two additional maneuvers to stop the vehicle as it exited the highway via County Road 81, and eventually succeeded when a squad car drove directly into Kline’s vehicle.
Kline refused to exit his vehicle and he was physically removed by officers. Officers on scene observed that Kline “smelled strongly of a consumed alcoholic beverage, had watery, bloodshot eyes, and had poor balance.”
He was arrested, taken to the New Hope Police Department, and found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20.
Absence from council
Kline was absent from the Robbinsdale City Council work session and special meeting Jan. 25.
Kline began his first term representing Ward 1 on the Robbinsdale City Council in 2021. During his campaign, Kline said he worked in constituent service and outreach to Robbinsdale and surrounding areas at the Minnesota Senate, where he has served as a legislative assistant to Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) since 2016. According to Rest’s contact page on the Minnesota Senate website, Kline has remained her assistant since his election to the council.
