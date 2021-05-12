North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale is seeking $1 million in community project funding from the federal government. On request from the Level 1 Trauma Center hospital, the Robbinsdale City Council agreed to sign a letter to U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith urging support of the funding request.
The letter, which was proffered by the hospital, states that the funding would be used to “modify protocols, upgrade equipment, and modify indoor air flows in existing patients rooms, core administrative space and in waiting room to accommodate negative air pressure.” The control of air pressure would better isolate patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
The council voted unanimously to sign the letter.
Councilmember Tyler Kline said he was happy to support the funding request because the hospital “is a big part of our community.”
“If we can have any impact on securing funding to help them through this ongoing year of COVID, I’m happy to help,” Kline said.
Though the hospital has been busy, seeing a daily average of 182 patients in the emergency department the past three years, not all patients are able to pay for their care. In the letter, the hospital reports that the pandemic caused “unexpected financial burdens,” with uncompensated care in 2020 amounting to $35,912,635.
The funding, it continued, would allow COVID-19 safety measures to become permanent at the hospital, introducing new negative air pressure rooms, including trauma rooms.
