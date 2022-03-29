A representative for Robbinsdale’s licensed garbage and recycling hauler, Waste Management, appeared before the Robbinsdale City Council March 22 acknowledging a rough few years in the city.
Waste Management representative Jason Hartman recognized the garbage hauler’s previous canceled appearances before the council, and offered an update on the improved state of operations within the company since the pandemic.
“I’m not going to buffalo anybody, I know we’ve had a rough path the last year and a half,” Hartman said. “Between our driver shortage, and then (COVID), I really appreciate all your patience with us.”
Waste Management is currently on a five-year contract in Robbinsdale, which will expire in 2025. The company collects all garbage, recycling and yard waste from residents.
The council’s most vocal speaker was Councilmember Pat Backen, who prefaced that his comments were not an attack on Hartman personally, and that he understood the company’s struggles were due to the pandemic.
“I really, really do have some problems with the service and how things were handled,” Backen said. “There was no communication whatsoever about any of these issues, at least to our residents.”
Backen said the company’s decision to move from a two-driver system to an automated arm truck with a single driver, resulting in changes to the bulk pick-up system and new requirements on how carts needed to be left out by residents, was not relayed to residents by the company. He said residents were unaware of the changes for “weeks and weeks,” and left the city to attempt messaging on its own.
Backen said he was frustrated because city staff time was devoted to the issue. Meanwhile, the company was paid the same amount for a reduced staff and lower-quality service. He said he had advocated to deny a routine 3% increase to the company due to the issues.
Hartman said now that staffing had resumed to pre-pandemic levels, the company should be able to communicate future changes. He agreed to send a mailer to customers who were receiving service via a truck with an automated arm.
Other council comments
Councilmember Sheila Webb asked what the communication protocol was now that Waste Management was adequately staffed. Hartman said the process was to let the city know of any issues in service. He said because the city of Robbinsdale handled billing, Waste Management did not have access to the phone numbers of each customer.
Councilmember Tyler Kline said his recent experience with a bulk pick-up had gone smoothly.
Mayor Bill Blonigan asked if the city had been affected more than its neighbors with the driver shortage. Hartman said no city was singled out with poor service.
Councilmember George Selman said service did appear to be improving after some issues in December. Hartman said many drivers had been out with positive COVID-19 cases at that time.
New hauling practices
Hartman also offered insight into staffing levels and structure. Currently, 66 drivers are staffing 63 routes, compared to 53 drivers last year.
“We’re positive three (employees) and we’re continuing to hire,” he said. “We understand that not everyone is going to stick it out, but we can’t let you guys down again.”
He said the company’s call center, which had also struggled, now had an average 5-second wait time.
The move from a rear-loading garbage truck to an automated one on some routes allowed drivers to pick up from more homes, and typically kept drivers employed longer than if they worked a rear loader. Traditionally, the company gave new drivers yard waste duties, then assigned them to a rear loader, then automated truck per the “vetting process.” Drivers then moved on to driving commercial and roll-off trucks.
He said the automated trucks were first utilized out of necessity due to the driver shortage, but were now being implemented where possible due to those benefits.
The company was also introducing “smart trucks,” a new component that mounted a video camera on an armed truck. The camera captured driver compliance issues as well as monitored recycling practices.
With yard waste set to begin the first weeks of April, Hartman said the company was in a much better position to conduct timely pickups than last year.
“They’re staffed, they’re ready to go,” he said.
