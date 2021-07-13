A team of Hennepin County representatives for the Blue Line Light Rail Extension project met with the Robbinsdale City Council at a July 6 work session to discuss the first iteration of the project through the city. In this version, the project office drew plans for the light rail along the center of the road, with one way of vehicle traffic running on either side.
Project Design and Engineering Lead Nick Landwer said the project office felt the placement choice was most efficient: train users wouldn’t need to climb stairs to board, and LRT could work with intersection traffic signals to plan movement and arrivals at stations.
“It [LRT] doesn’t really follow the traffic it works with the traffic,” Landwer said.
Dan Soler, a senior county administrator, said the drawings were to scale but rudimentary.
“This is like a 5 or 7% level drawing,” he said.
Fitting LRT
To accommodate LRT, Landwer estimated that County Road 81 would narrow to 11 feet and likely require a speed limit reduction. The road currently ranges from 12 to 14 feet. Space from the median would be used to fit the LRT track as well.
Councilmember Pat Backen asked how the track would fit even with the borrowed space. Soler clarified that the road itself would need to be widened.
“We can’t stay within the existing curbs out there,” Soler said of the county road’s 11-foot width requirement. As a result, right-of-way would need to be used, and likely a portion of frontage roads. He added that the project office was currently considering how to preserve sidewalks and boulevard space as a balance to LRT’s space needs.
Landwer said the highway would likely lose a lane in each direction where the track would run from Brooklyn Park through Crystal. That would be a reduction from a six-lane roadway to a four-lane one. The alignment wouldn’t remove any lanes on the Robbinsdale section, and Landwer said a recent high-level initial traffic analysis indicated the road would continue to operate at an “acceptable level of service” with the addition of LRT.
42nd Avenue intersection
The intersection at 42nd Avenue was unpopular for some members of the council, as it would remove one of the two left turn lanes going southbound. Landwer said traffic analyses indicated the operation would be acceptable with the reduction, but Backen was not so sure.
“There’s times when both of them are filled out now,” Backen said. Councilmember Sheila Webb called the intersection “scary even without a light rail.” Backen worried that back-ups at the turn lane would redirect traffic to downtown and “turn it into basically another county road.”
Soler said others at Hennepin County had similar concerns, and that the intersection was one of the “biggest” to review from a traffic standpoint.
Hospital station renderings still in-process
The meeting did not include visuals of the light rail line from the 35th Avenue North intersection at Hy-Vee to North Memorial Health Hospital.
Soler said visuals for the sections were not ready, though meetings with the hospital were being conducted.
“We’re developing three or four different possibilities of some side and center LRT and some station configurations both up and at-grade in the hospital area,” he said. “We’re still kind of catching up in that area.”
Soler said hospital officials desire a station directly in front of the hospital so access would be direct, but that would conflict with a nearby frontage road.
Where could parking go?
The issue of offering parking for riders was also raised. When the light rail extension was planned along West Broadway, Robbinsdale had anticipated the construction of a parking garage. With the new route proposal, city officials wondered where it would fit.
Councilmember George Selman asked whether the parking facility would be needed to receive federal funding to build the project. Soler said less parking would impact ridership projections.
“We know the model is going to say there should be park and ride spaces in Robbinsdale because it was the case before,” said Soler. “No parking at all will be a problem.”
Split support
At the end of the work session, Councilmember Tyler Kline polled his fellow council members on how they felt about the options. Three voiced opposition.
Selman said he didn’t support any part of the proposal north of 36th Avenue North.
“I haven’t seen anything to change my mind,” said Selman. “Doing environmental impacts and all that is a waste of time and money if this council’s going to say ‘no’ no matter what. And I publicly said I’m saying no, the mayor has publicly said he’s saying no. So, you know, if one more person says no, we’re spinning our wheels.”
Kline asked Mayor Bill Blonigan if he was as definitive in his opposition as Selman was.
“I can’t say yes until my U.S. Senators talk to me,” Blonigan replied. “We’ve asked once in 20 years to talk to these people.”
Blonigan said he would like to ask the elected representatives why more effort wasn’t made to negotiate with Burlington Northern Sante Fe, the owner of the right-of-way the original light rail route was planned to be built on. The railroad company has maintained that allowing the light rail to use the right-of-way would interfere with its ability to serve freight customers.
Backen said he was also opposed, and didn’t see himself changing his position: “Where’s the parking ramp going to go? Are we going to stick it right in the middle of our downtown, which is one of the only authentic downtowns of three authentic downtowns in the Twin Cities area?”
Webb did not indicate her position. Kline said he wanted to find a way to support the project, but from his experiences working near center-running LRT, he asked the project office to consider the logistics of moving a portion of the Robbinsdale section to the west of County Road 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.