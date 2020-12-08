The Robbinsdale City Council will likely move forward with an $8,032,653 levy in 2021, a 7% increase from last year. The public hearing for the budget took place at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting, during which no residents called in to speak.
The proposed levy increase follows a 6% increase in 2020, a 10.37% increase in 2019 and a 4.69% increase in 2018. Those numbers were later offset by incoming finances like fiscal disparities, which spreads tax proceeds from cities with stronger commercial bases to cities with less commercial property.
At the Dec. 1 meeting, Finance Director Jeff Zuba said the average homeowner had to pay $61 per year for the last year due to levy increases. This year, the levy will result in an additional $90 paid by the average homeowner. Additionally, the average home value in the city is $216,000, up $4,000 from the previous year.
License reductions and paused improvements
The council’s budget conversations focused on funding sources, revenues and trade-offs.
Zuba said things looked “more positive” in the way of Local Government Aid, a city funding source calculated by the state, than previously, but a decrease was expected for fiscal disparities funding.
Zuba said he believes the decrease had to do with the growing property values coupled with levy decisions that raised the city’s tax rate. The incoming round of budgeting attempted to keep the tax rate more consistent, so the funding would be closer to what the city was used to in future years.
Zuba also mentioned that a “significant” amount of capital improvements planned for 2021 will be funded from other sources or pushed to future budgeting years in an attempt to “lessen the burden” on the upcoming budget.
City Manager Marcia Glick mentioned the city’s agreement to reduce the cost of liquor licenses to the restaurants that had been forced to shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, which accounted for an approximate $25,000 loss to the city. Glick also spoke about planned salary raises at City Hall, which she characterized as “barely keeping up with the average.”
Liquor store and LGA
Councilmember Pat Backen warned that, though tax revenues had come in higher than anticipated at the state level, a billion-dollar deficit was expected in the upcoming biennium. As a result, the city may not be able to count on finding sources like Local Government Aid and should be tight with its reserve fund spending.
Zuba said the reserve fund would be in its target range by 2022 if the budget passed as written.
For the second year, the municipal liquor store was able to transfer $50,000 to the park department for future programming. Prior to 2019, half of that amount was given to programming from liquor sales. Another $150,000 was transferred to the park improvement fund, which is used to purchase park amenities, such as play structures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.