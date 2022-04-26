Robbinsdale-2021.jpg

A scene from downtown Robbinsdale.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The Robbinsdale City Council approved a contract for the new city manager, Tim Sandvik, at its April 19 meeting. Sandvik will begin work May 25.

The contract sets a $140,000 base pay for the new employee. Mayor Bill Blonigan and Councilmember George Selman worked with the city attorney and consultant Craig Waldron to negotiate the contract.

Blonigan said the terms were decided based on national standards, current manager Marcia Glick’s contract, and Sandvik’s experience level.

“I think it’s fair and within alignment with what other cities are doing,” said Blonigan.

Glick will work alongside Sandvik until her final day May 26.

