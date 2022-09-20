P222NW_ROmural.JPG

A rendering of a mural planned on a noise wall facing the Reeve Lakeside, a new apartment complex in Robbinsdale. The mural was designed for future apartment residents by developer Reuter Walton.

 (SUBMITTED RENDERING)

A proposal for a mural facing a new apartment building in Robbinsdale garnered support from the city council Sept. 6, but not without comment from councilmembers on their ambivalence of its design.

The mural is proposed for the noise wall owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation near The Reeve, an 118-unit under construction at 4600 Lake Drive.

