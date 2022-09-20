A proposal for a mural facing a new apartment building in Robbinsdale garnered support from the city council Sept. 6, but not without comment from councilmembers on their ambivalence of its design.
The mural is proposed for the noise wall owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation near The Reeve, an 118-unit under construction at 4600 Lake Drive.
According to design renderings, the mural design includes white outlines of four different wildflowers with the petals of one wildflower colored purple.
Purple was chosen to reflect that particular segment of Highway 100 and its historical significance as “Lilac Way.” Shortly after Highway 100’s construction in the late 1930s, several miles of lilacs were planted to beautify the road and welcome motorists.
If approved, the mural will be painted facing residents of the apartment complex on Lilac Drive. The other side of the noise wall faces motorists on Highway 100, and will not be painted.
Reeve developer Reuter Walton is seeking approval of the mural from MnDOT, and asked for support from the Robbinsdale City Council Sept. 6. Rick Pearson, Robbinsdale’s community development coordinator, explained to the council that MnDOT required the city to “essentially sponsor the application” in the form of a resolution of support.
Despite unanimous approval by the council to sign the resolution, members were decidedly unimpressed by the design of the mural. Positive comments revolved around the fact that when finished, the noise wall would at least look better than when it was blank.
“This is for their residents, and I don’t know why they won’t go to slightly more expense to make it a little bit nicer,” Councilmember Pat Backen said.
Councilmember Sheila Webb agreed.
“The presentation could be brighter and a little more colorful,” Webb said. “I guess you could say it’s better than a plain wall, but I think if you’re going to invest in something, you need to invest in it.”
Webb said despite her reservations, she understood there were time constraints and would support the mural as is. She added her appreciation for lead developer Ari Parritz’s spoken assurance on his team’s commitment to involving the community in decisions like this one.
Residents have not yet moved into the building. Parritz previously told the Sun Post that Dec. 1 is the anticipated move-in date for the building’s first residents.
Pearson summarized that when the council had first heard of the mural at an August work session, members had directed staff members to ask the developer to incorporate more color into the mural’s design. Pearson said it was his understanding that due to factors related to the application of the mural (namely scheduling, weather and equipment), more color was not feasible.
Pearson added that he was told the developer had reached out to residents of the nearby single-family homes and the owner of the adjacent Beach South apartment, Ted Bigos. The developer had reported to Pearson that those contacted had responded favorably to the mural proposal.
Mayor Bill Blonigan asked that another request for additional color be included in the resolution of support.
The mural will be paid for entirely by the developer.
Pearson also told the council that if the mural were vandalized, notification would initially go to MnDOT.
According to a memorandum to the city council by City Manager Tim Sandvik, if the mural is given the go-ahead by MnDOT it will need to be completed in September.
