A vote to increase the salaries of the Robbinsdale City Council by 2.5% was narrowly approved 3-2 during the March 22 meeting. Voting against the measure was councilmembers George Selman and Tyler Kline.
Selman said he was supportive of the measure when it first appeared before council Feb. 2, but now felt differently.
“I’m not at all satisfied with the way this council is handling so many things,” he said.
Selman said he cast his vote despite knowing the measure would pass anyway, and if it were to fail, the decision would penalize a future council.
Kline did not elaborate on his no vote at the March 22 meeting or Feb. 2. He also voted against the measure Feb. 2.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, both Mayor Bill Blonigan and Councilmember Pat Backen voiced their support for the incremental raise, saying they had voted against similar proposals in previous years.
The mayor will now make an annual $11,372 and councilmembers will each make $9,071.
The increase will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The last time the council approved a raise was in 2018.
The recommendation for the salary increase was made by the Salary Review Committee, which meets annually. In 2020, the committee did not recommend an increase because it believed the council’s salaries were comparable to neighboring cities.
