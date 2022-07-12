The Robbinsdale City Council is passing along a resolution to be presented at the July 14 Blue Line Light Rail Extension Corridor Management Committee meeting. If moved to a vote and approved, the committee would officially urge Gov. Tim Walz, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar to work with railroad company Burlington Northern Sante Fe to move the proposed light rail back to its original location along their rail corridor.
Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan said he wanted the opinion of all members of the light rail committee on record.
“We’re not telling them how to do it, we’re just saying ‘we want you to try, and that there are pressures that you can bring,’ especially since billions of dollars are awarded to railroads with the infrastructure bill,” Blonigan said.
Blonigan is Robbinsdale’s representative on the Corridor Management Committee, which is an advisory board made up of political and business leaders that advises the Metropolitan Council on Blue Line Extension design and construction. Robbinsdale’s backup member is Councilmember George Selman.
The resolution reasons that Robbinsdale’s most recent community survey revealed strong opposition to the new alignment, as did feedback by the project office in its feedback periods, and that BNSF has cooperated on other projects in the US. It added that the new alignment’s 5% engineering meant it was “not too late” to return to the original alignment’s 90% engineering threshold.
The resolution concludes that greater involvement among Minnesota’s most high-level officials would also create greater solutions to the light rail’s potential displacement, construction disruption and bike and pedestrian safety issues.
The resolution also calls on the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County Board of Directors to pass similar resolutions.
Councilmember Pat Backen said he thought the resolution was a “great idea,” but was less than optimistic that it would make it to a vote.
“If it is voted on, I don’t think it’s going to pass,” Backen said. “I think the Met Council doesn’t really want to listen to us, I think they’ve proven that over and over and over again, which is extraordinarily frustrating.”
He continued: “It would be nice to get back on an actual rail corridor that was built for trains, which is already cleared and will not have the same eyesight damage to our city, or disruption to our city.
Backen said he hoped light rail officials would agree to ask federal officials to speak with the railroad company, but in the case of the resolution failing, he wanted to know the result of the votes among committee members. He said the individual votes would provide “some clarity” to the council.
Councilmember Sheila Webb said the resolution was a “great effort” to involve federal officials in the massive transit project.
“We’ll see what comes of it,” Webb said.
City Manager Tim Sandvik said the resolution was part of an ongoing conversation about the issues associated with the light rail project, which could begin hosting riders in as few as six years.
Sandvik said the impact the resolution would have was not yet clear.
“What happens from there? [There’s] some uncertainty,” Sandvik said.
In the next four years, the light rail project office expects to undertake an environmental review for the route, seek municipal consent from the cities along the route, continue station area planning and develop construction plans. The project office then aims to obtain a full funding grant agreement with the Federal Transit Administration and commence construction.
