The Robbinsdale City Council voted 4-1 to censure Councilmember Tyler Kline pending the results of his upcoming felony trial.
The action removes Kline from duties given to him in his capacity as a councilmember: his appointment as a delegate of the League of Minnesota Cities, and his role representing Robbinsdale on the School District 281 Government Advisory Committee and the Bottineau Community Works Steering Committee.
Voting against the measure was Kline himself.
Kline has been charged in a Jan. 24 drunken driving incident in the northwest suburbs.
According to charging documents, Kline allegedly caused a traffic crash driving while traveling the wrong way on Highway 100 in his vehicle. He reportedly evaded police multiple times across city boundaries until his car was ultimately forced to a stop using a police squad car.
According to the police report, after refusing to obey commands to exit his vehicle, Kline was physically removed and found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20.
Kline’s court date is scheduled for June 6. If the trial results in a felony conviction, then Kline could be removed from office in accordance with city charter.
A separate effort to remove Kline via a citizen petition process is also underway. The success of that process will be known May 19. If successful, Kline would be recalled from office and a special election would be held in November to fill his seat for the remainder of his term.
To date, two of Kline's fellow councilmembers have publicly asked him to resign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.