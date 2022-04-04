The Robbinsdale City Council has officially accepted a bid for the replacement of its 125,000-gallon downtown water tower.
The old tower, a leggy Hubbard Avenue fixture that has shot over the horizon in the city for the last 85 years, will remain standing as a historic landmark, albeit decommissioned from use.
The new pedestal tower will cost the city nearly $6 million and is anticipated to be completed in summer 2023.
When Councilmember George Selman made the motion to approve the $5,977,000 bid from Texas-based company Landmark Structures, he admitted it was a statement “he thought he would never say.”
Selman continued: “I really was wondering if I’d live long enough to see this project happen. We’ve been working on this for so long and talking about it for so long; it’s probably one of the most expensive things we’ve done and probably one of the most vetted things we’ve done.”
The tower is the final component in a major undertaking to replace the city’s water treatment facility. Councilmember Pat Backen echoed Selman’s comments on the matter, saying the project had been ongoing since he first took office 12 years ago.
“It’s been a very long road,” said Backen, who congratulated staff and City Engineer and Pubic Works Director Richard McCoy for their work on the facility.
The council unanimously approved the water tower bid.
Increased costs, location
Cost for the water tower construction is higher than expected. In 2020, the city’s engineering department expected the cost to be $3.72 million, then adjusted the projection to $4.72 million in 2022.
In his presentation to the council, McCoy said there was a “very unpredictable” bidding environment due to fluctuating material costs. According to a letter from AE2S, a consulting engineering firm aiding the city in the project, fuel, lumber and concrete pricing had increased “significantly,” and the availability of contractors themselves was more limited.
The city went with the lowest bid of two. Another two potential bidders did not submit due to availability, AE2S reported.
McCoy also aligned with AE2S’s letter in his recommendation to not re-bid or attempt to wait for more ideal conditions. Both endorsed retroactive work to lower costs after a bid was awarded. With this method, McCoy said he believed prices could be lowered by one-half million dollars.
The tower will be located near the convergence of Highway 100 with county roads 81 and 8, on Minnesota Department of Transportation-owned property. The land is south of both Graeser Park and Highway 100.
McCoy said the process to acquire the underlying property and easement from the state agency was “lengthy, but successful.”
A second tower is 'desirable'
The new tower will have a capacity of 750,000 gallons, and will assume the work of both the downtown tower and the water tower used exclusively by North Memorial Health Hospital, which is 500,000 gallons.
Even with the large capacity of the new tower, an additional water tower might be considered near the North Memorial tower site “in the short to medium term.” Staff documents called a second tower “desirable.” No formal approvals were made for a second water tower March 22, and Backen said he was “less excited” to learn that it may be needed.
The water tower will be paid for using a low-interest loan from the Public Facilities Authority. The exact interest rate is expected to be presented to the council for approval in a future meeting.
Mayor Bill Blonigan asked why staff wasn’t recommending paying for the tower using American Rescue Plan Act funds. City Manager Marcia Glick said the recommendation was made due to the ideal rate from the Public Facilities Authority and the process to get the COVID-19 funds approved for the tower. Glick added that staff would like to put the COVID-19 money into the general water fund in the future.
The council also approved an additional $80,000 to install color-changing lights at the base of the tower. The add-on had been discussed by the council previously to promote the city. This portion of the project is expected to come from the fund controlled by the Economic Development Authority.
McCoy said the lights were “quite an attractive look” and would be similar to those mounted on the St. Cloud water tower.
