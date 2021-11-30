RS02CO_cooperplay.jpg

Robbinsdale Cooper High School presents “Clue,” with performances beginning Thursday, Dec. 2.

 (SUBMITTED POSTER)

Drama students at Robbinsdale Cooper High School will kick off the 2021-2022 season with “Clue,” with a one-week only slate of performances beginning Thursday, Dec. 2 at the school auditorium, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope.

“Clue” is gets its inspiration from the classic Hasbro board game of the same name, which was first played by mass audiences in Britain and the United States in 1949. The popularity of the game has resulted in the creation of spin-off games, books, a film, a musical and a television series.

The film was released in 1985 and starred Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren.

The play takes a page from the film’s screenplay, written by Jonathan Lynn. It focuses on a dinner party at a lavish mansion that begins in murder. Characters Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock, Col. Mustard, Mr. Green and Miss Scarlet attempt to unravel who among them has committed the crime. The play is equal parts comedy and mystery.

Tickets are $7 for adults, and $5 for students/seniors.

Other performances are Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

Call 763-504-8500 for more information.

